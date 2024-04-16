Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLV opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

