Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.