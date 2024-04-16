Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,087 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 1,902,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,108. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

