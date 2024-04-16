Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.52%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.