CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 187,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

