Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 43,039 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

