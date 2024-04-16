DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.6 %
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
