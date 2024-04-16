Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Discovery stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
About Discovery
