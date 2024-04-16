Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Discovery stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

