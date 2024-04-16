iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,030.0 days.

Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $63.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

