iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,030.0 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $63.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $69.36.
About iA Financial
