Insig AI (LON:INSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 200000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Insig AI Stock Down 17.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.17 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97.

Insig AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.