Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDN

Intellicheck Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.46 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.