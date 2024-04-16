Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,409,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. 82,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

