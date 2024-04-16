Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,591 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

