iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) is DGS Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 3.80% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

GLOF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 5,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

