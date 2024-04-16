Keel Point LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $961.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $959.51 and its 200-day moving average is $787.55. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

