Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.