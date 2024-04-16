PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,738,568. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

