KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KPT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:KPT traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.40. 3,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,202. The stock has a market cap of C$83.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$8.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.06.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$498.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4827009 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

