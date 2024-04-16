Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

