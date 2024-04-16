Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,613,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,183,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.