Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,394. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.