Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.04 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.82.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

