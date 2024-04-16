REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $20.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 44,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

