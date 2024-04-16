Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

