Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

