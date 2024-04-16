The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in March, Stock Rises by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales rose 1.8% during the month of March. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Buckle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.