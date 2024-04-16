The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $178.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,957. Herc has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Herc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Herc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

