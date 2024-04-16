Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $334.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

