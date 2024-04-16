West Paces Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,067,706 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

