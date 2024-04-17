9,560 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 68,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 33,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $830.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

