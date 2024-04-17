Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 239.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after buying an additional 278,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,383,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

LNT stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

