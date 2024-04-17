Audius Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.10 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $208.88 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,249,173,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,174,852 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

