Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.16).

Get Wise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WISE

Wise Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Wise

Shares of WISE stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 831 ($10.34). 17,298,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,945.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 490 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.42).

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.87), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($312,580.01). 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.