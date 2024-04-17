Bison Wealth LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE:CCI opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

