Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ennis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

