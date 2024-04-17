Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.80 Per Share

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 75.21 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.30. The company has a market capitalization of £208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.90 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.78 ($1.01).

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($274,250.64). Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

