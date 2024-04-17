Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.88. Critical Metals shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 376 shares.
Critical Metals Stock Down 2.4 %
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.