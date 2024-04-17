DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $188.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

