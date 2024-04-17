Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 339,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $438,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $667.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

