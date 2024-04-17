Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XYL opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

