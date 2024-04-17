Fusionist Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.92 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $114.92 million and $41.72 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00008582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 5.50208421 USD and is up 11.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $55,453,045.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

