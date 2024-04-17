Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.15

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.15 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 320010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

