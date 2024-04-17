iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,738,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 413,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
