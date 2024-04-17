Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 39,144 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Workday worth $46,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $257.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.06.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock worth $102,897,729. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

