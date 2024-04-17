Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Alastair Clayton Purchases 500,000 Shares

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,224.32).

Metals One Stock Up 25.9 %

Shares of LON:MET1 traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.32 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.40. Metals One PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

