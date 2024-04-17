Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Alastair Clayton Purchases 500,000 Shares

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,224.32).
Metals One Stock Up 25.9 %
Shares of LON:MET1 traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.32 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.40. Metals One PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
Metals One Company Profile
