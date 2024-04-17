MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.10 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $56.58 or 0.00090185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $314.10 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,685.36 or 0.99915906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010660 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,551,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,551,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.87097012 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $21,826,953.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

