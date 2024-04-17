NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 413,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

