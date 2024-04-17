PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.34. Approximately 1,921,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,637,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

