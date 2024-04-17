PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $107.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

