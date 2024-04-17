Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
