Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.